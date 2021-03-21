“He (God) causes the grass to grow for the cattle, and vegetation for the labor of man, so that he may bring forth food from the earth” (Psalm 104:14). Praise be to God! He causes the earth to bring forth food in so many forms. Some of those, like today’s wildflower, are a pest when we try to have a “perfect” lawn but are beneficial far beyond our imagination.
COMMON BLUE VIOLET Viola floridana
Every spring I used to see the common blue violet in my lawn. I tried to rid my yard of these plants, but next spring they came back. They would be nestled where they could get sun all day. In spite of the several frosts and freezes, this plant would not be denied its joy to produce flowers.
There are hundreds of varieties of the violet. The most common in this area is the Florida violet, another name for the common blue violet. Next would be the white primrose-leaved violet (Viola primulifolia).
The violets of whatever variety have five petals: the two top petals are the longest and often wave in the breeze to attract bees. The two lateral ones are generally the smallest while the bottom petal acts as a runway for the bees’ landing. The bottom petal of most varieties has hair in the middle to help the bees grip when pushing their heads into the small opening where the nectar is stored.
Most violets bow downward when the skies darken or night falls. This nodding protects the nectar from becoming diluted with rain or dew.
Another interesting fact is that the violet hides its anthers in creases in the two top petals. When a bee forces its head in to get the nectar, the anthers dust the back of the bee with pollen, assuring the cross pollination essential to the survival of the species.
Violets have an interesting legacy. In ancient history, Athens, Greece, declared itself the City of Violets. Later we note that Napoleon and Josephine used violets in such great number that even today it is France’s favorite flower. Traditionally, the violet has been used to adorn the bride and to decorate tables at wedding feasts and anniversaries.(Sanders)
Our forefathers were more practical. They used the leaves in puddings and salads or cooked them as greens. The flowers were made into candies and jellies and used as a decorative garnish for desserts. Later it was discovered that the leaves are high in vitamins A and C. For the pioneer moving westward, their remedies included violet leaves in potions to treat measles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.