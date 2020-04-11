King David knew the Creator well when he wrote, “The heavens declare the glory of God; and the firmament showeth his handiwork. Day unto day uttereth speech, and night unto night showeth knowledge.”(Ps. 19:1-2 KJV). The expanse of the universe is so great that it reaches beyond our comprehension. Its complexity baffles the most erudite astrophysicist.
Of greater complexity is the love expressed for all humankind by God. For some people it is simply Jesus’ birth, death and resurrection. But, why does God love each of us so deeply that Jesus was tortured for the sins that I have tolerated in my life? I am the one who deserves death, not the promised resurrection that the Easter message proclaims.
David interpreted the wonder he experienced as evidence of God. I agree. How awesome is His creation and love!
MOUNTAIN LAUREL
Kalmia latifolia
The mountain laurel is a prime example of how lovingly the Lord blesses our lives with wonder.
Mountain laurel is a large evergreen shrub found along the edge of hardwood groves. The plant is shade-tolerant but is most often found where it gets at least a half-day of sunlight.
The laurel blossom is 3/4 to 1 inch in diameter. It is cup-shaped with 5 lobes, each with a slight point, as pictured. In its bud stage it is pink. The mature bloom is pinkish white.
There are several unique features to the mountain laurel. First, the bloom is unique. Each has one pistil and ten stamens attached as illustrated. This is where the uniqueness of this plant causes me to acknowledge the wonder of the Lord’s handiwork. When an insect enters the flower, the stamens snap loose from the lobe and scatter pollen on the insect. Then the “well-dressed” insect dutifully carries its valuable cargo to another blossom, completing the fertilization cycle.
Second, once the mountain laurels start blooming, the flowers occur in clusters of 10 to 40 blossoms, forming bouquets that measure up to 12 inches in diameter. Under the bloom the leaves become a horizontal bed, thus the Latin descriptor “latifolia.”
Third, mountain laurel rarely exceeds six feet, however, it is slow growing, often taking 20 years to reach five feet. Generally, this plant is drought tolerant.
Later in the 19th Psalm, David penned the prayer, “Let the words of my mouth, and the meditation of my heart, be acceptable in thy sight, O Lord, my strength, and my redeemer” (v.14). May the wonders of God’s creation inspire the same humility and faith as it did in David’s life.
During this time of COVID-19 reach out to to the isolated, the ill, the fearful, the grieving, and those who daily expose themselves to serve us.
