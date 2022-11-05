The thorns of the wildflower for today remind us of the “high cost” of love. Love is not all smiles because all relationships have ups and downs. The deepest intimate relationship may be interrupted by death, divorce, misunderstanding, illness and relocation. However, the love that God shows toward us is eternal; it never changes.
“God is love; and he that dwelleth in love dwelleth in God, and God in him” I John 4:16. The love that the scripture speaks of is a disposition that puts the well-being of others above self. Such love is an emotion that rejoices with those who rejoice and weeps with those who weep. It is that willful decision that puts aside self-centeredness and does whatever is best for the beloved.
SWAMP ROSE Rosa palustris
The swamp rose is not like the hybrid tea variety that is the favorite gift on Valentines Day. The wild varieties open widely with generous splashes of color like a wide smile shared between lovers. The reason the hybrid tea is commercially successful is that the bloom is long-lasting compared to the natural varieties whose blooms are short-lived.
My swamp roses appear during the summer months (June through August) in a swampy area along my 1,000-plus-foot driveway. The blooms range from light pink to a deep pink as pictured. The sun seems to affect the shade of pink with those opening in the shadows being a deeper hue. The many stamens create a golden yellow center that contrasts with the several shades of pink.
The bloom measures up to 2 inches as do the leaves. Most rose plants bought at a garden store have three leaflets, but the swamp rose may have five to nin leaflets. They are more lance-shaped than the leaflets of the commercial varieties.
The bushy plant may trail as far as 9 feet. The thorns are very sharp and have curved ends that easily hook onto one’s pant legs or shirt. That makes mowing close to them tricky.
May you be blesses as you remember that “God is love; and he that dwelleth in love dwelleth in God, and God in him” I John 4:16.
Orrin Morris is a retired Baptist minister, local artist and art teacher. To purchase a two-volume set of books featuring his wildflower columns, visit The Sketching Pad in Olde Town Conyers, or call 770-929-3697 or text 404-824-3697. Email him at odmsketchingpad@yahoo.com.