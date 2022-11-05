1106Morris.jpg

SWAMP ROSE | Rosa palustris

The thorns of the wildflower for today remind us of the “high cost” of love. Love is not all smiles because all relationships have ups and downs. The deepest intimate relationship may be interrupted by death, divorce, misunderstanding, illness and relocation. However, the love that God shows toward us is eternal; it never changes.

“God is love; and he that dwelleth in love dwelleth in God, and God in him” I John 4:16. The love that the scripture speaks of is a disposition that puts the well-being of others above self. Such love is an emotion that rejoices with those who rejoice and weeps with those who weep. It is that willful decision that puts aside self-centeredness and does whatever is best for the beloved.

Recommended for you

Orrin Morris is a retired Baptist minister, local artist and art teacher. To purchase a two-volume set of books featuring his wildflower columns, visit The Sketching Pad in Olde Town Conyers, or call 770-929-3697 or text 404-824-3697. Email him at odmsketchingpad@yahoo.com.

Tags

Trending Videos