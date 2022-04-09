...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM EDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 36 will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and west central
Georgia.
* WHEN...From 2 AM to 10 AM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
Palm Sunday is April 10. It is the celebration of Jesus’ entry into Jerusalem, but it also represented the political overthrow of the Roman conquerers in the minds of those present. Jesus entered the city seated on a colt rather than a white horse. The many events of the week led to His crucifixion, and the disciples fled, baffled by their false hopes.
Next Sunday we celebrate Jesus’ resurrection. Once He appeared to the disciples and taught them the meaning of His sacrifice for the sins of all peoples, they came to believe and proclaim the good news of salvation.
Spring is in “full swing” as the dew refreshes our lawns and gardens. So does God’s love refresh us each day as we rise from our beds. It is as pure as the day we first submitted in faith to His redemptive grace and forgiveness.
RED CLOVER
Trifolium pratense
Red clover has the largest flower-head of the local clovers. This clover normally blooms from April to July; however, when the weather is dry and nights are hot the blooms are less abundant.
According to U.S. Department of Agriculture’s plant database, there are 170 species of clovers in North America. Many are in the west but some are as far north as Alaska. Let us examine the variety I call the queen of the local clovers.
The red clover appears to be a rich pink from the vantage point of a passing car but up close one finds that the flowerets have bright red throats as pictured.
According to Jack Sanders in his book “Hedgemaids and Fairy Candles,” farmers used to say that an acre of clover would produce as much food for livestock as 4 acres of grasses. Red clover was once a leading hay crop valued for its high protein and mineral content. It is still used this way in our northern tier of states, especially Illinois. The plants get as tall as 3 feet in pastures but rarely over 2 feet along our roadsides.
Red clover is a perennial with a taproot that hosts a bacteria that helps increase the nitrogen in the soil. As with the other clovers it is an excellent source of nectar for bees. Thus it is of significant value to farmers and those of us who love honey on our biscuits.
May we greet each day this coming week with the same awe that we felt the moment of our “new birth.” Indeed, God’s love and compassion is fresh each morning.
Orrin Morris is a retired Baptist minister, local artist and art teacher. To purchase a two-volume set of books featuring his wildflower columns, visit The Sketching Pad in Olde Town Conyers, or call 770-929-3697 or text 404-824-3697. Email him at odmsketchingpad@yahoo.com.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
