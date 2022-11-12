Morris 1113.jpg

CYPRESS VINE Quamoclit pennata

Psalm 107 begins, “O give thanks unto the Lord, for he is good; for his mercy endureth for ever” (KJV). This verse reminds us of God’s mercy. It is not temporary, that is, here today and gone tomorrow. It is applied to all sins, not favoring one infraction over another. It is available to all, not to only one nation or culture but to all people. God’s grace and mercy is available forever to everyone who will yield to His love and forgiveness.

This thought is reinforced by the Gospel of John, “For God sent not his son to condemn the world; but that the world through him might be saved” (KJV 3:17).

Orrin Morris is a retired Baptist minister, local artist and art teacher. To purchase a two-volume set of books featuring his wildflower columns, visit The Sketching Pad in Olde Town Conyers, or call 770-929-3697 or text 404-824-3697. Email him at odmsketchingpad@yahoo.com.

