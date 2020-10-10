There are many opinions of what is occurring with the weather and why such is happening. Some people explain weather changes as the whimsical nature of the natural world. Others see it as the result of irresponsible management of natural resources.
I grew up in Nebraska during the Great Depression and the Dust Bowl Days of the 1930s. We had extremes in weather as bad as and at times more severe than today. Sometimes the weather does seem whimsical, and there is plenty of evidence of irresponsible management of resources.
However, when it comes to declaring what God is doing or not doing, I make no claims to have inside information on His intentions. I view the hand of God as loving and gracious because His Son said that God “causes His sun to rise on the evil and the good, and sends rain on the righteous and the unrighteous” Matthew 5:45.
PRIMROSE-WILLOW
Ludwigia decurrens
The primrose-willow is an annual that reaches up to 5 feet in height. Its branches extend upward at a 45-degree angle. The leaves are thin, lance-like and rather sparsely distributed along the stem and branches. The stem is hairy and winged, that is, there are two thin extensions running along the stem that look like tiny leaves that never got free from the stem.
The blooms are golden yellow with four petals as pictured. They measure about 1 inch across. The primrose-willow blooms for three to four months from July to October.
The stem and branches are reddish-brown. The plants I knew best were in a wet bog. According to Duncan and Foote in “Wildflowers of the Southeastern United States” (published by UGA Press) there are two related species that grow in swamps and form floating mats that can clog waterways.
Because of our weather fluctuations, I have only seen a few primrose-willows in recent years. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Plants website, this wildflower requires lots of moisture and the seeds, though abundant, do not regenerate very well. That does not bode well for its future.
God, who loves us all, seeks to establish a close personal relationship, a friend-to-friend association. May all of us recognize His nature, that is, His longing to enjoy intimacy with His creation, the greatest of which are each of us. May that knowledge and that relationship motivate us reflect the love of Jesus in all we do and to whomever we meet.
Once we grasp the significance of our weakness to sin and God’s grace shown through Jesus’s life, death, and resurrection we rejoice in John 3:17, “For God sent not His son into the world to condemn the world but that the world through Him might be saved.”
