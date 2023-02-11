EASTERN TEABERRY.jpg

EASTERN TEABERRY, Gaultheria procumbens

The Sermon on the Mount, recorded in chapters 5, 6, and 7 of Matthew, contains many profound insights. The humble, merciful and peaceful are blessed in the beginning. Modesty, self control, generosity, and devotion are applauded, while judgmental, vindictive and self-righteous attitudes are pointedly disapproved.

The response of the people who heard this discourse by Jesus contains the key word for today’s wildflower. In Matthew 7:28 we read, “The result was that when Jesus had finished these words, the multitudes were amazed at His teaching.”

Orrin Morris is a retired Baptist minister, local artist and art teacher. To purchase a two-volume set of books featuring his wildflower columns, visit The Sketching Pad in Olde Town Conyers, or call 770-929-3697 or text 404-824-3697. Email him at odmsketchingpad@yahoo.com.

