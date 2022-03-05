The conventional wisdom of this era is that the degree of one’s success is measured by the millions of dollars paid in salary and related perks. To keep up with the image, those dollars must be converted into goods and services that display to the world the privileged position one has attained. Elaborate everything is the norm, including housing, vehicles, vacations, and so on. These are essential, including a large corps of servers to accompany the mobile entourage.
Jesus turns the world right-side-up when we contemplate how we implement His words in Matthew 23:11, “But he that is greatest among you shall be your servant.” The wildflower for today reminds me of humility as it bows its head in service.
TROUT LILY Erythronium americanumTrout lily grows from a bulb, much like a daffodil. Its most distinguishing characteristic is the two wide pointed and mottled leaves. The flower is like a small nodding lily with petals that curve sharply backward. The petals are yellow at the extremities and reddish-brown at the base. The anthers may be yellow, reddish-brown or lavender. The blooms appear from February to April, most often in hardwoods.
Trout lily, native to the U.S., has many names. The more common names are adder’s tongue and fawn lily. The famous botanist, John Burroughs, called it the fawn lily because the mottled leaves reminded him of a fawn’s coat and the two leaves plus the extremely curved petals reminded him of the alertness of the deer.
More specifically, the trout lily grows to about 12 inches high and is widely seen throughout the eastern U.S. A western U.S. variety (Erythronium californicum) is also called fawn lily. It is about the same height but the flowers are cream colored and the leaves are brighter green than the eastern trout lily.
Another relative is the glacier-lily (Erythronium grandiflorium) which grows to the height of 2 feet. It has solid green leaves and bright buttercup yellow flowers. These are rare in this region, but a person visiting the North Georgia Mountains or the Great Smokies might run into a patch of them.
Trout lilies are most often found in large colonies on the edge of woodlands. They increase rapidly by offset, that is, by budding of the bulbs.
The servitude Jesus spoke of reminds us that we are not to discriminate, manipulate or deride anyone.
We are not to discriminate about country of origin, skin color, physical stature, weight, life-style, age and so on. Manipulation addresses issues including a person’s employment, especially how we treat those with humble tasks like cleaners, sweepers, garbage collectors and so on. To deride is to make “fun of,” maliciously hurt, or characterize a person’s lifestyle in negative terms.
We need to remember what Jesus said in John 3:17, “For God sent not his Son into the world to condemn the world; but that the world through him might be saved.” (KJV)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.