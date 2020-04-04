COVID-19 is the focus around the world. As finite individuals with the propensity to ask “Why?” may we attune our spiritual ears to the wisdom that God’s Spirit provides through His Word. When Jesus taught us to “love our neighbor as ourselves,” (Mark 12:31) He surely meant for us to think how quickly we can respond with help rather than speculating about cause. Yes, I do not need to know WHY this has occurred but WHAT can I do to help: be patient, avoid crowds, regularly wash your hands, and so on. You may want to disregard the warnings, but I think that is what Jesus meant when He said “Love your neighbor.”
Rather than allow the grim reality of COVID-19 to overwhelm us consider the beauty of Spring. One of the ways that God communicates His love for all humanity is through the wildflower kingdom. Just as wildflowers are very abundant, so is his gracious love everywhere. Just as the zillions of wildflowers are free, so is his gracious love if we willingly rely on, trust in and follow his counsel.
CRIMSON CLOVER
Trifolium incarnatum
Crimson clover, sometimes called Italian clover, is a native of Europe and was introduced as a cultivated plant as was alfalfa. The plant may stand as tall as 30 inches with several three-part leaf clusters. As the crimson clover ages, the hairs along the stem stiffen and make it harmful to the digestive tracts of horses. On the other hand, cows’ digestive systems differ so that they thrive on it.
The blossom head is the tallest of all the clovers. In the right conditions, the head grows to 1 inch diameter and 3 inches in length. The deep-red flowers that form the head make it a welcome addition to our wildflower scene from May to July.
The Georgia Department of Transportation often uses crimson clover as a ground cover in the spring when work crews disturb the shoulders of highways. The rapidly expanding root systems prevent erosion. Because of its short growing season, crimson clover is of limited use otherwise.
Tomorrow is Palm Sunday. A time for the celebration of Jesus’ entry into Jerusalem. Throughout the following week Jesus’ disciples witnessed the collapse of their dreams. Today many people around the world have seen their dreams collapse as the virus spreads. About us there are people who need love that only we who are “children of God” can supply.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.