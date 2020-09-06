Psalm 111:2-3 provides us with several important insights. “Great are the works of the Lord; they are pondered by all who delight in them. Glorious and majestic are his deeds, and his righteousness endures forever” (NIV).
The wildflower for today is another wonder of God’s creation. About 70 years ago, more than 1,000 botanists throughout North America were polled regarding the 12 most showy wildflowers. This wildflower received the largest number of votes, followed by the showy lady’s slipper, a ratio of 3 to 2. All other wildflowers trailed far behind in the poll.
CARDINAL FLOWER
Lobelia cardinalis
Cardinal flowers stand 2 to 6 feet tall. Their favorite habitat is wherever there is moist soil, especially on the banks of streams. The name is generally thought to be associated with the common Cardinal. However, the red of the bird is paled compared to the flower. More likely, the name is associated with the vestments of the cardinals of the Roman Catholic Church.
A second element in the Bible verses speaks of how it is natural for us to ponder such wonders of God’s creation. The cardinal flower has been on our continent for centuries. Its brilliance was so great that it was introduced to Europe in 1626 by the renowned botanist of that day, John Tradescant. Soon it adorned the tables of royalty throughout Europe.
The flowers occur on the top 8 to 10 inches of the stem. The blooms are about 1 1/2 inches or more long and have a long narrow throat with five lobes (petals). The two upper lobes are narrow as pictured. The three lower lobes are broad. The long narrow throat with nectar at the base makes it a certain source of food for hummingbirds, since bees and most other flying insects are not equipped to reach that deep. The stamens and pistil protrude in front of the bloom.
The cardinal flower has a special fragrance and been used in potpourri, but because of its toxic juices it should be kept away from children. Because of its extraordinary attractiveness, it has become scarce, compared to its Colonial abundance. In some states it is being considered for the endangered list.
Some botanists have speculated that the scarcity of humming birds and scarcity of this flower go hand in hand. During droughts, the cardinal flower is hard to find. It normally blooms from July through September.
A third element of the Scripture verse reminds us that the glorious and majestic deeds of the Creator point us to His righteousness. The most common image that the word “righteousness” conjures is following moral laws.. Moral laws list what is sin. They are negatives starting with “Do not . . .”
But the New Testament reveals the positive side of life. Its message begins with forgiveness and extends to life in harmony with how God loves and empowers us. But it is more than moral laws; it includes His nature of love, “let us love one another: for love is of God: and everyone that loveth is born of God, and knoweth God, (1 John 4:7, KJV)
