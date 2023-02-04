A grapevine must be carefully trimmed so that the healthy branches can bear many bunches of grapes. At the time when Jesus spoke of this imagery it was a few hours before his arrest, trials and crucifixion. Jesus used that imagery because He would no longer be the fruit-bearer. He would have to rely on the disciples to bear the spiritual fruit, thus the relationship of the vine and the branches foretold of the disciples’ role and of ours today. In John 15:5 we read, “I am the vine, ye are the branches: He that abides in me, and I in him, the same brings forth much fruit: for without me ye can do nothing. (John 15:5)”
The wildflower we examine today, though not a grapevine, has several characteristics that apply to our Christian faith and service.
WISTERIA
Wisteria rutescens
Wisteria is often considered a cultivated plant, but I’m treating it as an invasive wildflower. Why? In the South, what began as a cultivated showpiece has escaped into the wild. This woody vine that graced most well-groomed yards in the 19th century continued to grow, even after the original homesteads disappeared. There are many examples of this occurring throughout east metro Atlanta.
This plant is very hardy and powerful. I have seen dead pine trunks that are deeply marked with the strangling indention of the twisting vine. The wisteria goes its merry way while the pine becomes more and more reshaped by it. Many die because of it.
I have seen wisteria tenacles under the siding of houses as it forces its branches to cause serious damage. Don’t take this vine casually. It can be destructive.
Like most vines, wisteria often takes several years to establish its root system. During this time, it appears to be stunted, showing little upward progress. But don’t be deceived. Once the roots are established underground, the vine begins climbing and branching. There seems to be no upward limit except the height of the host tree.
The only good that I can say for the wisteria is the beauty of its cascading blooms. The showy clusters of blue, violet or white pea-like blossoms are a glorious sight each spring. The blooms are then followed by elongated seed pods that are known to be lethal if eaten by children.
Remember what the Lord said, “I am the vine, you are the branches; he who abides in Me, and I in him, he bears much fruit; for apart from Me you can do nothing (John 15:5).” In spite of the negative aspects of the mighty wisteria, when it reaches its full growth, it is awesome. Jesus, the vine, offers even greater power and beauty. Likewise, when we allow the Living Lord to have free rein in our lives, we can be branches that bring beauty into all our relationships, and provide joy to our community wherever our shadow is cast.
Orrin Morris is a retired Baptist minister, local artist and art teacher. To purchase a two-volume set of books featuring his wildflower columns, visit The Sketching Pad in Olde Town Conyers, or call 770-929-3697 or text 404-824-3697. Email him at odmsketchingpad@yahoo.com.
According to the American Red Cross, winter is “one of the most difficult times of year to collect enough blood products to meet patient needs.” National Blood Donor Month has taken place each January since 1970. Find a blood drive here: https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive.
This poll is not scientific - results reflect opinions of respondents