The Merriam-Webster’s Collegiate Dictionary defines compassion as “sympathetic consciousness of others’ distress with a desire to alleviate it.” That is the image that the Bible repeatedly portrays of Jesus. In Matthew 9 we read, “But when he saw the multitudes, he was moved with compassion on them, because they fainted, and were scattered abroad, as sheep having no shepherd” (vs. 36).
The message of Matthew 9 lives on as His current followers compassionately reach out to alleviate the distress of others, wherever they may be in Georgia, Afghanistan, China or Brazil.
PASSION FLOWER
Passiflora incarnata
The wildflower that we feature today is an exotic vine with a most unusual blossom. The lore associated with the bloom is based on the events of what is called Passion Week.
This is one of the most unique wildflowers in this area. Passion flower, a perennial, has a five-part calyx (leaf-like structure that supports the blossom) and 10 lavender or white petals. A conspicuous crown rises from the throat of the flower with thread-like filaments spread across the petals.
The diameter of the flower ranges between 2 and 3 inches. There are five stamens bearing pollen. The stems that support the pollen-bearing anthers are speckled, as illustrated. The pistil rises above the stamen and has three styles (stems that support the stigmas). The stigmas, where pollen is trapped for fertilization, are knotty.
The leaves are like the palm of one’s hand with three deep cut lobes. Passion flowers prefer open woods, thickets, and dry fields. The vines are supported by an extensive set of tendrils and may climb or trail up to 25 feet. Blooms appear from May to August with buds, blooms, and seed pods present at the same time.
Other names for this vine include May-pop and apricot vine. Once the blossom is pollinated, an edible yellow-green fruit forms. The egg-shaped pod is about the size of a large chicken’s egg.
Considerable lore has evolved about the resemblance of the flower parts to aspects of the crucifixion of Jesus. For example, the ten petals are said to represent the ten faithful disciples (Judas betrayed and Peter denied Christ). The reddish-purple fringes within the corolla represent the bloodstained crown of thorns. Another source noted that the stamens represent the five wounds Jesus suffered and the three knobbed stigma represent the three nails used to attach Him to the cross. The association with the crucifixion reaches across several centuries, as noted by the scientific name.
