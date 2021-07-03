Matthew 13 tells of a large crowd that assembled by the Sea of Galilee to hear Jesus speak. After His discourse, His disciples asked why He used parables. He explained it with these words (v. 15): “For the heart of this people has become dull, and with their ears they scarcely hear... ”
Would Jesus use parables today? Could our generation understand His truths any better than they did 2,000 years ago? Has there been a “dumbing down” of society? Has it occurred in education in favor of school spirit and winning teams? Has it occurred in politics where party loyalty takes precedence over the well being of citizens? Has it occurred in the many facets of entertainment whereby one can stay insulated from reality, the same as a drug addict or alcoholic? Has the church done any better when activities have to be immersed in a climate of entertainment?
Jesus’ explanation, above, ended with His desire to “heal them.” I believe it is still His desire to heal all who will listen and see their need for redemption — redemption from guilt that drives one toward destructive escapist activities. God created life to be good and when it got messed up, He sent His Son to provide redemption for free (John 3:16).
YARROW Achillea millefolium
This wildflower, common yarrow, has an interesting medicinal history involving at least 15 Native American tribes, according to one of my sources.
A casual glance might cause one to assume a clump of common yarrow to be a small version of Queen Anne’s lace. Both have white blooms that cluster in an umbrella-shaped structure. That is where the similarity ends.
Yarrow has very lacy leaves that alternate up the one to three foot tall stem. The lower leaves may measure eight inches long while those below the blooms are only two inches.
Yarrow is in the Composite Family, therefore the blooms are disc flowers measuring about 1/2 inch diameter. Actually the five “petals” are rays and the true flowers are the cup-shaped florets in the middle, as illustrated.
Common yarrow is also known as milfoil. It has a delightful aroma and may be found in all kinds of habitats; however, it is not widespread like Queen Anne’s lace (p. 45, Vol. 1). It may be found any time between June and late-summer.
During Colonial times, yarrow was used by both Natives and immigrants to treat lacerations. Further, it was used in the colonies as treatment for influenza and common colds.
Herbalists still recommend it for a tonic. The tea has a long history for treating stomach and liver problems. Fresh juice from the plant is used externally and internally to control several types of bleeding, including nosebleed. Overuse may cause skin problems. (Lust)
The Delta strain of Covid-19 seems to be spreading throughout our society. Jesus’ response to his disciples’ question in our scripture passage regarding parables may apply today:”For the heart of this people has become dull, and with their ears they scarcely hear... ”
Pray that no more die in this pandemic, not only in the USA but everywhere, including the poorest and most remote.
