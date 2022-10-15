Morris-5.jpg

BITTERWEED Helenium amarum

Rank has its privileges. Many people in our society bow to this saying. Some people even ignore the body of law that anchors our society because they regard their status as “above the law.”

Jesus taught a radically different premise when He said, “But you shall not be thus; but let the greater among you be as the younger, and the leader as he that serves” (Luke 22:26). The godly leader serves his people and models the behavior expected of his followers.

Orrin Morris is a retired Baptist minister, local artist and art teacher. To purchase a two-volume set of books featuring his wildflower columns, visit The Sketching Pad in Olde Town Conyers, or call 770-929-3697 or text 404-824-3697. Email him at odmsketchingpad@yahoo.com.

