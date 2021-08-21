The wildflower we explore today uses a word familiar in the Bible. In the first chapter of Genesis after each day of creation the phrase “And there was evening and there was morning,. . .” That was followed by the number of the day.
During the battles as the Hebrews conquered the Canaanites the word evening is frequently used as the exhausted army sought food and rest. In the New Testament when evening came, Jesus would slip away from the crowds to find solitude.
EVENING PRIMROSE Oenothera biennis
The evening primrose blooms along our roads and in the fields from summer through October. Some of these heavily leafed plants stand 6 feet tall. Whatever the height, the blooms appear within about 8 inches of the top of the plant. In fact, most of the lemon yellow blooms are at the very top of the plant.
The flower ranges from 1 to 2 inches in diameter. The most distinguishing feature of the Primrose Family is the cross-shaped stigma (the top of the pistil). The anthers (pollen bearing part of the stamen) are a single bar that sits perpendicular to the stem of the stamen. As the blossom ages the stigma and anthers become upright.
The evening primrose is a night bloomer during the hottest part of the summer. As winter approaches the blooms appear in late afternoon. Shortly after dawn during hot summer days the flowers wilt. In milder weather those blooms retain their beauty into mid-day.
The evening primrose prefers dry sandy soil, thus being especially abundant along the sides of roads. The root stock, which is reminiscent of a sweet potato, stores water and other nutrients. This is a biennial in which the root becomes well established the first year and sends up the stalk and its abundant blooms the second year.
Some Europeans during Colonial Days transported this native plant back to Europe where its root was boiled and eaten. The flavor was described as similar to parsnips, but it never became popular in Europe. I never tried eating the root.
Another unusual characteristic of this wildflower relates to its pollination. This essential function is performed exclusively by three species of moth, the pink night-moth, the miller and sphinx moths.
May your evening of each day bring a new measure of hope to your life.
