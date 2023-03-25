Philippians 4:23 is the Apostle Paul’s benediction to the believers in his letter to Philippi. He wrote, “The grace of the Lord Jesus Christ be with your spirit.” This is the benediction of the Apostle to a beloved congregation gathered in a very difficult situation.
Of greater significance is that Paul was writing from a circumstance that would overwhelm most of us, a prison in Rome. His testimony encourages us that amid any situation, the grace of the Lord can lift our spirits. Like the grace of God lifts our spirit, finding the wildflower featured today brighten your spirit.
RED TRILLIUM
Trillium erectum
The 7-inch leaves are diamond-shaped with bracts and petals set in threes. Thus the name trillium has been applied after the Trinity that expresses God’s persona, Father, Son, and Holy Spirit.
The flower, with three petals and three light green bracts, measures about 2 1/2 inches wide. Note the Latin term erectum. This refers to the single tall stem that rises above the underground rhizome 8 to 15 inches.
This is the most common trillium in the eastern United States. In fact, its spread is from Nova Scotia to the Piedmont of Georgia and westward into Tennessee and Michigan.
Other names for the red trillium are purple trillium, wake robin, stinking Willie and stinking Benjamin. These later names reflect an unpleasant odor that smells like a rotting carcass. Though unpleasant to us, this odor is critical to its survival since carrion flies are necessary for its fertilization. The term wake Robin is the least definitive since it is used for several other trilliums.
The red trillium is a delightful wildflower. The term “grace” is often taken for granted because it is common in church-related conversations. But the word means “spiritual favor and blessing,” according to the translation of the Amplified Bible.
God’s love means forgiveness and adoption into His family, if we so choose. Such grace indeed lifts our spirits.
Orrin Morris is a retired Baptist minister, local artist and art teacher. To purchase a two-volume set of books featuring his wildflower columns, visit The Sketching Pad in Olde Town Conyers, or call 770-929-3697 or text 404-824-3697. Email him at odmsketchingpad@yahoo.com.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
