Allow me to elaborate further on the verse in last week’s article. The King James Version of the Bible says in John 3:17, “For God sent not his Son into the world to condemn the world; but that the world through him might be saved.” In other translations the words “(not) to condemn” are broadened to read “(not) in order to judge — to reject, to condemn, to pass sentence on the world. . .” In similar fashion the phrase “might be saved” is broadened to read, “might find salvation and be made safe and sound — through him” (The Amplified New Testament).
Psalm 25:7 illustrates the continuity of thought between the Old and New Testaments. “Remember not the sins of my youth, nor my transgressions: according to thy mercy remember thou me for thy goodness’ sake, O Lord.”
The ancient story of Jesus’ birth tells us that wise men from the east were guided to the Christ child by a star. I have often selected today’s wildflower for the Advent season articles, although it blooms in summer.
BLAZING STAR
Liatris graminifolia
Blazing star has a single stem that may reach as high as 4 feet. Its pattern of blooming is unique in the wildflower kingdom in that the first blossom appears at the top of the spike. Then the following blossoms proceed down the stem.
Blazing star has similar lavendar-pink blooms as the mistflower. The irregular wispy appearance as pictured is the same for both plants, though Blazing-star’s petals are larger and the color a “hotter” pink. Another notable difference, and perhaps more significant, is the extensive branching of the mistflower compared to blazing star’s single dominant spike.
The leaves of this variety of blazing star are very narrow, about 1/4 inch wide. Their length measures from 4 inches at ground level to 1 inch at the top of the spike. On the other hand, mistflower leaves are 2 to 3 inches long and 1 to 1 1/2 inches wide.
Both can be found in moist areas, especially near pines and roadside ditches in September and October.
The roots of blazing star are tuberous. In early folk medicine, the tubers were crushed and the juice used as a treatment for venomous snake bite.
May the symbol of the star that guided the wise men of old guide you to the Prince of Peace this coming Lord’s Day.