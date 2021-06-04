In the middle of the 19th century a gospel tune was written entitled The Lily of the Valley. Based on Song of Solomon 2:1 it reads,
I have found a friend in Jesus,
He’s everything to me,
He’s the fairest of ten thousand to my soul;
The Lily of the Valley, in Him alone I see
All I need to cleanse and make me fully whole.
I doubt if many people in Bethlehem 2,000 years ago comprehended the magnitude of the birth of Jesus. Even in the four Gospels there is little evidence until after the resurrection that there was eternal significance to Jesus’ life, death and resurrection. As this hymn says, in these events we discover “All I need to cleanse and make me fully whole.”
LILY-OF-THE-VALLEY Convallaria montana
I have chosen to feature this wildflower today because its white blooms symbolize purity, its shape is bell-like and its presence is a treasured gift.
Lily-of-the-valley is rather difficult to find because it does not grow in colonies. Lily-of-the-valley is so rare that in North Carolina it is listed as a threatened species and in Kentucky as an endangered species. This unique wildflower will most likely be found from April to June in hilly wooded terrain where the soil is rich. I am fortunate to have had a cluster of these wildflowers next to one of the large boulders that was near my old house.
We did not try to transplant them to a more conspicuous location for fear of disturbing the soil where they existed or moving them to an inhospitable soil. Often, rare species like this plant, exist in habitats that have unusual soil composition.
The lily-of-the-valley has only two or three large leaves. At the base, the leaves encircle the stem on which the blooms appear. That flower stalk does not exceed the height of the 8 to 10 inch leaves.
The flowers are bell-shaped and have a delicate fragrance that perfume makers have tried in vain to duplicate. There is no substitute on the market that matches this flower’s scent blended with the earthy odors of our hardwood forests. (Seymour) Likewise, there is no substitute for the fragrant life made possible by the Lily of the Valley in the gospel song.
Because of the bells of Christmas decorations and the shape of these blossoms, I have frequently featured this wildflower out of season, that is, during the Christmas season. Whether you read this in the spring or winter, may God’s expression of love seen in the birth of Jesus lead you to open yourself to the truth of John 3:17 “For God sent not his Son into the world to condemn the world; but that the world through him might be saved.”
