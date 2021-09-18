From time to time when I am reading the Bible I discover a thought that I had never noticed before. The verse for our meditation is another of those insights I have assumed was evident as I look at nature; however, the verse is more inclusive than the natural world. Solomon, whom we assume wrote this book, said “He (God) hath made everything beautiful in his time. . .” (Ecclesiastes 3:11a).
Everything? Yes, even condors, manatees, bats, earthworms, squid and even the human nose. Solomon’s verse has made me look anew and reexamine my judgment of beauty. The weed we examine now has a lot of bumps and knots that are strange and it also has an odor that is definitely not associated with a flower.
STARRY ROSIN-WEED
Silphium asteriscus
Starry rosin-weed is a coarse plant that may reach 6 feet or higher. It is often called a sunflower, though it is only a distant cousin. Being in the Daisy Family means the “petals” are actually rays and the centers contain florets. The corolla, the “flower” including the rays, measures 2.5 to 3.0 inches across. The 1/2 inch center is round like a ball with knotty florets, as pictured.
The rosin-weeds rarely have more than eight yellow rays, but my reference books report as many as 15. The rays are grooved, especially down the center.
The leaves are attached to the stems without petioles. Generally, the leaves are large and hairy but near the blooms there are many leaves of varying size, as illustrated.
Rosin-weed is a perennial that blooms as early as May, but the reference books say July to September. Its favorite habitat is dry, thin woods and overgrown pastures. It is common throughout the Piedmont of Georgia.
As the summer blooming season continues, remember Solomon’s counsel and look more carefully to find the beauty in everything God has made.
Orrin Morris is a retired Baptist minister, local artist and art teacher. To purchase a two-volume set of books featuring his wildflower columns, visit The Sketching Pad in Olde Town Conyers, or call 770-929-3697 or text 404-824-3697. Email him at odmsketchingpad@yahoo.com.
