...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH
SUNDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s
are possible Saturday evening and Sunday morning.
* WHERE...Portions of north and central Georgia.
* WHEN...From Saturday evening through Sunday morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
God commanded the Hebrew judge, Samuel, to go to the household of Jesse to anoint one of Jesse’s sons to be the next king of Israel. As Samuel examined the older boys he was impressed with the tall, handsome robust ones, but “the Lord said to Samuel, ‘Do not look at his appearance or at the height of his stature, because I have rejected him; for God sees not as man sees, for man looks at the outward appearance, but the Lord looks at the heart’ ” (1 Samuel 16:7). The lesson is simple: the inner self is infinitely more important than outward appearance. Good people come in all sizes, shapes, ages, and cultures. It is their spirit of goodwill that binds a community together and makes it a good place to live.
BLUE CURL Trichostema dichotomum
The blue curl is tiny, light colored and thus easily overlooked. Even the plant itself is rarely more than 12 inches tall and is sparsely scattered at the margin of woodlands. Other wildflowers such as camphor weed, sunflowers, and asters tower over it. Although its outward appearance is of little consequence, its blooms are a wonder to find and savor, a feast for the perceptive eyes.
This is one of my favorite fall wildflowers, but extreme dry weather seems to have caused the population of blue curl to diminish.
The blossom is very small, measuring about one-half inch vertically and less horizontally. The blossom is a two-lipped tubular corolla. The upper lip is four-lobed and the bottom lip is singular.
The bloom is light blue throughout except for the white and black portion of the lower lip near the throat. There is one pistil and four stamens.
The name blue curl comes from the stamens that arch upward and forward from the throat, as pictured.
There is no medicinal lore associated with the blue curl, but because it is so scarce and unique my wife and I regard it as a prized possession.
Friends are prized possessions, too. My list of friends come in every size, shape, age, and culture. At first I probably looked only at their outward appearance but later learned of their hearts, their inward selves. Sure, many are Baptists, but my life is also enriched by and blessed by friends of every Christian heritage. I also count among my blessings families of Hindu, Buddhist, and Muslim traditions. Oh yes, skeptics and atheists, too.
May our prayer ever be, “Heavenly Father, teach us how to look at the heart and love our neighbors as You have loved us.”
Roofstock used 2021 data from Wallethub and the U.S. Census Bureau to determine the real estate property tax rates, median real estate tax payments, and median home prices for every state, and contextualize it with what first-time home buyers need to know about property taxes. Click for more.
Orrin Morris is a retired Baptist minister, local artist and art teacher. To purchase a two-volume set of books featuring his wildflower columns, visit The Sketching Pad in Olde Town Conyers, or call 770-929-3697 or text 404-824-3697. Email him at odmsketchingpad@yahoo.com.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
Veterans Day is on Thursday, Nov. 11 , 2021. Veterans Day is a time for us to pay our respects to those who have served.
This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.