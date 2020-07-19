The Apostle Paul wrote to the young church in Corinth that all our generosity and sacrifice for good is useless if the motive is not love. “. . . if I give all my possessions to feed the poor, and if I deliver my body to be burned, but do not have love, it profits me nothing” (1 Corinthians 13:3).
To fight injustice, tyranny and the exploitation of the poor are noble causes; however, without love these result in zero. Some of the most angry people I have known are self-righteous crusaders who hate their opponents. On the other hand, some of the most successful advocates of change are those who lovingly relate to their opponents personally. The ultimate example of this principle was given by Jesus when He said, “. . . whoever slaps you on your right cheek, turn to him the other also” (Matthew 5:39b).
I have not grown spiritually to that point of Jesus’ counsel, but as I look back over 80-plus years, I am convinced life would have been a lot better if I had followed His advice often.
COMMON ST. JOHNSWORT
Hypericum perforatum
The Common St. Johnswort is another expression of God’s love in beauty and usefulness. This was imported from England and got its name because its blooming season begins in late June. Traditionally, St. John the Baptist’s birthday is celebrated on June 24, three days after the time when the length of daylight is at its maximum.
The 3/4 to 1 inch bright yellow blooms came to represent the power of light over darkness. The five petals of this variety of St. Johnswort are slightly skewed as illustrated. Note, also, the abundance of stamens.
The common St. Johnswort can be seen through August along roadsides, in fence rows, and in sunny waste places. The plants reach about 30 inches tall, and have ovate leaves with rounded tips, as illustrated. The leaves are clasping opposites with the larger ones where branching occurs and the smaller along the branches. Note the pronounced indention made by the center vein.
The term “wort” means herb. The juice extracted from the petals has been used in a salve to ease the pain of bruises, cuts, and sunburns. Further, herbalists have created a tonic used to ease nervous tension, including menopausal symptoms. (Lust)
Amid the coronavirus and the recent marches for justice, the poor in our community have suffered the most whether in nursing homes, minority owned businesses, or COVID-19 infections and deaths.
God calls us to love all our neighbors the same as we love and protect our families. Please follow the protocol recommended by the medical community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.