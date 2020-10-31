Matthew 5:5 reads, “Blessed are the meek, for they shall inherit the earth.” I have chosen this verse because the wildflower today is a lowly, short-lived wildflower. It is a fascinating plant with oddly shaped flowers and it can be a pest to persons who keep immaculately groomed lawns and gardens. It is a hardy survivor that hangs around from late spring to fall.
ASIATIC DAYFLOWER Commelina communis
The Asiatic dayflower is an import from the Orient, thus the name. The new blossom opens at daybreak and rarely survives past mid-day. If the sky is cloudy it may survive until evening when it “melts” into the boat shaped bract (the cupped leaf-like structure below the bloom). Thus it is aptly called a dayflower because that bloom is gone the same day.
This unique wildflower appears to have only two petals but actually there are three. The two top petals are like sky blue Mickey Mouse ears. The third petal is small and white or cream color and is almost hidden by the pistil and stamen.
The blossom, which rises out of the bract, is about 1 inch in diameter with six stamens. Three of them swoop out farther than the others. The stems of the stamens are white and the pollen is deep yellow. The part that holds the pollen is shaped like the bract described above. It is brown at the base where it attaches to the stem.
The two showy blue petals sparkle in the sun, perhaps to attract bees. The sparkle is the result of miniature clear cells scattered among the many blue colored cells. The clear substance reflects the sun’s rays much like dew does shortly after dawn.
Dayflowers can appear anywhere, even in cracks of the sidewalk. Generally they are found in moist areas. Wherever the plants are thick, they may form a blanket 1 foot high. Wherever they are thinly scattered, they tend to fall over and creep along the ground.
The Asiatic dayflower does not have any medicinal value and may be more appropriately called a weed. However, it makes an excellent ground cover that prevents erosion. Further, it’s brilliant blue flowers can be found from June into October, a considerable length of time for a plant whose blooms last less than one day.
This plant is a vigorous survivor, a truly meek (lowly) plant that illustrates those persons whom Jesus said will “inherit the earth.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.