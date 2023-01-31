0122Morris.jpg

BLOODROOT, Sanguinaria canadensis

In Genesis 8:22 God is responding to Noah’s offering, “While the earth remains, seedtime and harvest, and cold and heat, and summer and winter, and day and night shall not cease.” We have an environment with seasonal cycles that do not change. We depend on these seasons in faith.

Today we examine a wildflower that blooms very early. Even a late snow does not deter it from its appointed appearance.

Orrin Morris is a retired Baptist minister, local artist and art teacher. To purchase a two-volume set of books featuring his wildflower columns, visit The Sketching Pad in Olde Town Conyers, or call 770-929-3697 or text 404-824-3697. Email him at odmsketchingpad@yahoo.com.

