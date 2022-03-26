In chapters 2 and 3 of Revelation there is a phrase used at the end of the special instructions to the seven churches of Asia, “He that hath an ear, let him hear what the Spirit saith unto the churches.” That is sound advice for all of us, especially to meditate in silence and allow God to speak words of counsel, hope and grace for our specific needs.
There is another human sense that needs to be developed, the sense of sight. It is fascinating as a teacher to watch students discover the ability to see as an artist, that is, to detect the effects of light and shadow, shapes and textures and transfer that awareness to paper. For the non-artist it is equally important to feel the awe of discovering a new or special sight.
I like to take back roads on occasion to see what is in bloom. Wilson Road in northern Rockdale is one such adventure. Beside the usual roadside ditches, there are granite outcrops and unused pastures. Since the road is less traveled than Ga. Highway 20, I can be a “Sunday driver” and let my eyes linger on the sights. Several years ago I saw this wildflower.
WILD INDIGO
Baptisia tinctoria
The yellow bloom of wild indigo is similar to the shape of the bloom of the garden pea. It has five petals, of which two face each other to form the keel. There are 10 short stamens that are hard to see without pulling the 1/2 inch bloom apart. The blooms occur toward the upper part of the stem and outer part of the branches. Its normal blooming season is May through September.
Each wild indigo plant rises from the ground on a single stem, then branches profusely. They often stand 3 feet tall. Each leaf is palmate, that is, like the palm of the hand with three fingers. In this case the palm is tiny and the three leaflets are oval-like and narrow at the palm.
This has been a very useful plant in the past. It has been used as a fly-swatter, a source of dye, and a medicine.
Appalachian folks commonly used the dried wild indigo plant as a fly brush. It was even attached to the harness of plow-horses to shoo away the flies. For these people it was known as the horsefly weed.
Some early colonists steeped the deep blue-green leaves in water and let the “tea” ferment. The result was a blue dye for clothing, drapes, bedspreads, and so on. Hence the generic name baptisia, from the Greek word baptizein, “to dye,” was used. (The Audubon Society Field Guide to North American Wildflowers, 1979)
In other places, the leaves of the wild indigo were used medicinally as an antiseptic and astringent to wash wounds and cure eczema. CAUTION: Some elements in the juice of the plant may aggravate a wound rather than cure it, if misused on persons intolerant of the herb.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.