1675276317735blob(1).jpg

SOLOMON’S SEAL Polygonatum biflorum

To most Americans the study of wildflowers seems like the study of “weeds.” During Colonial Days and the settling of the West, Native Americans taught settlers how to use many different wildflowers to treat illnesses, enrich food with seasoning, and adorn the settlements with beauty.

However, the Old Testament in I Kings 4:33 we read, “He (Solomon) described plant life from the Cedar of Lebanon to the Hyssop that grows out of the wall.” His botanical records have been lost, but his name is still associated with wisdom, wealth, writings, music, and the knowledge of plants, including the wildflower for today.

Recommended for you

Orrin Morris is a retired Baptist minister, local artist and art teacher. To purchase a two-volume set of books featuring his wildflower columns, visit The Sketching Pad in Olde Town Conyers, or call 770-929-3697 or text 404-824-3697. Email him at odmsketchingpad@yahoo.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos