Truly we can join the Psalmist and praise God saying, “Thou hast crowned the year with Thy bounty, and Thy paths drip with fatness (abundance)” (Psalm 65:11).
The roadsides of our area are always loaded with a bounty of wildflowers each fall. Some of the yellows that dominate the scenery during September and October are replaced by whites, pinks, lavenders and blues as the year winds down. Most of the replacements are asters.
SMOOTH BLUE ASTER Symphyotrichum laeve
While researching for the smooth blue aster, I discovered there are about 40 species of asters in Georgia. Some are exclusively coastal varieties and others are restricted to the mountains. Perhaps 10 are here in the Piedmont eegion, though I have featured only six species in my book.
Most asters thrive in moist soils, but this aster is moderately drought tolerant. Thus its habitat ranges from creek banks to the edges of woods, but not in deep shade. Moist sections of roadside ditches attract them, but rarely are they found in open fields unless there has been a series of wet years.
The smooth blue aster is a perennial and native to the U.S. Its root system spreads extensively from a rhizome. In ideal habitats it may stand 4 feet tall, but those that I first saw rarely exceeded 2 feet. These erect plants are moderately branching compared to other Asters, especially the many-branched white wood aster and the bushy aster.
The blooms of the asters in Georgia range in width from 1/2 inch to 3 inches, while the numbers of petals range from 10 to 100 and the shapes from a simple sunflower-like configuration to that of a small peony or zinnia.
The blossom of the smooth blue aster is one of those that are sunflower-shaped but with fewer rays than most asters. As the flower head in the center ages, the color changes from a creamy yellow to a reddish brown just before the rays drop off.
The name of this blue-colored aster identifies its stem and leaves. The leaves are smooth and narrow, clasping the light green stem, as pictured. The leaves of other asters range from broad lance-shaped to deeply cut configurations, usually rough and hairy. Few clasp the stems as does this species.
I repeat the scripture used with this article: Truly we can join the Psalmist and praise God for His abundant blessings, “Thou hast crowned the year with Thy bounty, and Thy paths drip with fatness.”
