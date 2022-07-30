018 Spurge, Flowering copy.jpg

FLOWERING SPURGE Euphorbia corollata

The 104th Psalm was used by the Hebrew people to praise God for the abundance of His creation. The Psalm praises God for the earth’s surface of hills and valleys (v.8). He is praised for creating the the springs and streams for every beast to quench it’s thirst (vv.10-11). God is praised for the birds of the air (v.12) and the trees in which they nest (v.17). He is praised for the seasons and the daylight and darkness (vv. 19-20)

Psalm 104:14 includes the instruction to praise God for the produce of the soil. “He causes the grass to grow for the cattle, and vegetation for the labor of man, so that he may bring forth food from the earth.”

Orrin Morris is a retired Baptist minister, local artist and art teacher. To purchase a two-volume set of books featuring his wildflower columns, visit The Sketching Pad in Olde Town Conyers, or call 770-929-3697 or text 404-824-3697. Email him at odmsketchingpad@yahoo.com.

