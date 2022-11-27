1127Morris.jpg

FIRE-WHEEL Gaillardia pulchella

The Psalmist led the congregation of Israel to praise God for the beauty He provided. “For the Lord God is a sun and shield: the Lord will give grace and glory: no good thing will he withhold from them that walk uprightly” (Psalm 84:11).

FIRE-WHEEL

Recommended for you

Orrin Morris is a retired Baptist minister, local artist and art teacher. To purchase a two-volume set of books featuring his wildflower columns, visit The Sketching Pad in Olde Town Conyers, or call 770-929-3697 or text 404-824-3697. Email him at odmsketchingpad@yahoo.com.

Tags

Trending Videos