MORRIS: Praise God for the variety of His creation

In my study of wildflowers I can come to only one conclusion about the origin of nature. It is the premise of Genesis 1:1 that states, “In the beginning God created the heavens and the earth.”
The extraordinary variety of color, shape, and reproductive patterns of the thousands of species in the wildflower realm alone leads me to that singular explanation: “In the beginning God. . .”
COMMON SUNFLOWER Helianthus annuus
Ever since Van Gogh, every artist feels he or she must paint a sunflower. I did, but had to learn a lot in the process. This creation of God is a challenge for an artist to reproduce.
First, it turns facing the sun. It twists to the east as the sun rises and follows it until it sets. That’s why it is so named. Its name does not originate from that yellow ball with rays that young children draw with crayons in kindergarten. This turning with the sun means you must work fast if you paint on sight. I don’t, so I took photos and thus froze the shadows.
The sunflower is in the Daisy or Composite Family. The bright golden “petals” are actually rays. The “flowers” are in the center and when pollinated form seeds.
The greatest challenge for the artist is the symmetry of the mature bloom when the seeds form. Note the sketch and the interesting geometric pattern of the seeds.
The common sunflower is an annual whose blooms begin appearing in July and continue until frost. It is found in all lower 48 states and was used widely by Native Americans. The seeds were ground for bread or pressed to extract oil for cooking. More recently, the oil has been used to make soap and natural oil for cooking. The commercial use of sunflowers, especially the giant sunflower, is so extensive that there is a National Sunflower Association located in Bismark, N.D., to serve growers and distributers.
Most sunflowers in our area like dry open places and thin woods. There are at least a dozen varieties of sunflowers that have been identified throughout Georgia.
I repeat, the extraordinary variety of color, shape, and reproductive patterns of the thousands of species in the wildflower realm alone leads me to that singular explanation: “In the beginning God. . .”
May this knowledge lead you to gather with the other believers to praise His name this Sunday.
Orrin Morris is a retired Baptist minister, local artist and art teacher.
