Psalm 104 is a hymn of praise for the world God has created. It praises the Lord for the splendor and majesty of the heavens, the sea, the mountains, the valleys, and the beasts of the fields.
Of particular interest to me is verse 19. The Psalmist notes, “He made the moon to mark the seasons, and the sun knows when to go down.” This verse appeals to me, especially when we are plagued with frequent threats of tornadoes.
This Psalm reminds us that the seasons have been set by God and spring will follow winter. The wildflower for today has been known to appear as early as mid-February, though the normal blooming season is from April to June.
LYRE-LEAVED SAGE
Salvia lyrata
This variety of sage does its work well with a sturdy root system that quickly develops to hold the soil. Locally, it was used during the widening of several local highways a few years ago. Each year since then it has reseeded itself and appears along that roadside. This tubular wildflower will likely be seen in large blankets of lavender and whitish-blue displays elsewhere, too.
The plant has a single hairy stem that ranges from 12 to 18 inches tall. The blooms measure about 1 inch and may number as many as 30 on a stalk.
The flower is described as an irregular trumpet shaped bloom with five parts. Two upper lobes extend the farthest while the bottom lobe is broad and partly divided. The two side lobes are inconspicuous. There are two stamens and a short pistil.
In the bud stage a cluster of bracts (purplish-green) form. The clusters are so dominant at the top of the stem that they seem to distract from the beauty of the plant until all the blooms are fully developed.
The leaves are at the base and are described as lyre shaped. The lyre-leaved sage begins to bloom as early as February and continues into June. Occasionally the blooms have been found as late as October.
Psalm 104 concludes with a commitment all of us can share, “I will sing to the LORD all my life; I will sing praise to my God as long as I live. May my meditation be pleasing to him, as I rejoice in the LORD” (vv. 33-34).
