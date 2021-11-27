Artists across the centuries have painted the apparel of the mother of Jesus a pastel blue. You may ask why, but to be honest I don’t know. My guess is that some artist who was especially popular centuries ago did it that way and thereafter most artists do it because “he did it that way.” Nevertheless, light blue has become a symbol of purity, holiness and modesty. Whatever the reason, the virtues are worthy of our emulation.
BLUE SAGE Salvia azurea
Blue sage a fall blooming wildflower and, as the name implies, with a blue to whitish-blue flower. The corolla (bloom) is tubular with two lips. The bottom lip protrudes farther out than the upper lip. The blooms appear at the top of the stem in a manner similar to its Spring blooming cousin, the lyre-leaved sage (p. 117, Vol. 1). The Blue Sage rarely displays blue-lavender blooms that are common with the other sage.
The leaves of the blue sage differ from base to stem. The basal leaves are wedge-shaped while the few leaves that do rise on the stem are generally very thin as pictured. The leaves of the blue sage differ from the spring cousin whose only leaves are the basal ones that are shaped like lyres.
Another distinctive feature of the blue sage in contrast to the Lyre-leaved Sage is the branching. The lyre-leaved sage may have branching at the top of the stem while the blue sage may have two or three stems rising from the basal leaves with no branches at the top.
Both sages like dry open woods, but the lyre-leaved sage is more common throughout Georgia. The blue sage, on the other hand, prefers the rugged hills and climate of the Piedmont, thus making it less common in our region, especially wherever the land is flat.
May you be blessed this fall with a special awareness of blue as a symbol of purity because Jesus said, “Blessed are the pure in heart, for they shall see God” Matthew 5:8.
Orrin Morris is a retired Baptist minister, local artist and art teacher. To purchase a two-volume set of books featuring his wildflower columns, visit The Sketching Pad in Olde Town Conyers, or call 770-929-3697 or text 404-824-3697. Email him at odmsketchingpad@yahoo.com.
