As we anticipate the opportunities for worship this Season of Lent, consider the words of Isaiah 12:2 “Behold, God is my salvation, I will trust and not be afraid; For the Lord God is my strength and song, . . .” The granite outcrops so common here are evidence of our Creators power and strength.
There are an estimated 12,000 acres of granite outcrops in the Piedmont Region of the U.S. It is estimated that over 90% of that outcropping is in Georgia alone and that most of that occurs in just three counties: DeKalb, Rockdale and Walton. Stone Mountain, Arabia Mountain and Panola Mountain are nearby state parks and conservation areas.
Scattered closer to our homes are unprotected outcroppings that provide easy access to viewing unique wildflowers throughout the year. Some of the plants already included in this newspaper column since 2002 are present only in the depressions atop the granite: Pool sprite, diamorpha and sandwort. Others grow in the sandy soil that has accumulated on or adjacent to the outcrops: Atamasca lily, early saxifrage, sundrops, and the yellow daisy, to name a few.
COTTONY GROUNDSEL Senecio tomentosusCottony groundsel is selective about where it grows, so if you do not see it at a granite outcrop, check the soil nearby where the rain runs off.
Large colonies of this wildflower exist on and around the outcrops. Blooming occurs in late spring. The plant ranges from 1 to 2 feet high. The stem is thick and the leaves are easily identified by their cottony underside. The leaves attached at the base of the stem, have long petioles and stand erect, as pictured.
The 1-inch yellow blooms are very similar to those of the southern ragwort. Cottony groundsel is in the Aster family and thus has rays (petals) and a central disc, as illustrated.
The cottony groundsel is not exclusive to the granite outcrops. It may appear in sandy soil under which large boulders or layers of granite exist. I know of one place along Ga. Highway 20 North where an outcrop was covered with soil about five years ago and the cottony groundsel has reappeared. However, the most common habitat for this wildflower is the broad area of Georgia known as the Coastal Plain.
May the outcrops, whether protected or trashed, remind you of God’s power and strength as you continue your Lenten journey.
Orrin Morris is a retired Baptist minister, local artist and art teacher. To purchase a two-volume set of books featuring his wildflower columns, visit The Sketching Pad in Olde Town Conyers, or call 770-929-3697.
