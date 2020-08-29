Psalm 43:5 reads “Why are you downcast, O my soul? Why are you so disturbed within me? Put your hope in God, for I will yet praise Him, my Savior and my God.”
This is a very important reminder to each of us amid the current pandemic. May we, indeed, put our hope in God and may we pray that the spirit of Christ will become more evident among our state and national legislators.
SENSITIVE BRIAR
Shrankia uncinata
Sensitive briar blooms look like puffs of pink smoke, but an up-close look reminds me of rocket bursts on the 4th of July. You know what I mean, the “star” that explodes with small rockets shooting out in every direction forming a ball-shaped configuration. Of course, it takes imagination to convert a 1-inch bloom into such a spectacular display, but a magnifying glass helps.
Closer examination of the bloom reveals that the “exploding small rockets” are purplish-pink stamen. The pollen at the end is light yellow. Sensitive briar is often called cat’s claw in other regions of the U.S.
Sensitive briar is a part of the Legume family, therefore the seed pods are pea-shaped. The branching, trailing plant winds its way up to 4 feet through underbrush in sandy roadsides. My first encounter was on Haralson Mill Road near the Big Haynes Creek bridge before the covered bridge was built. Since then I have encountered them on several occasions.
The name sensitive briar refers to the leaves. Older plants have leaves up to 6 inches long but the younger ones, 1/2- to 1-inch long, are the most fun. You touch one of the young one and the whole branch full of leaves start closing. The blooming season extends from June through September.
Pray that the spirit of Christ will guide our local, state and national legislators who lead us during these uncertain times. We urgently need to see the attitude of Jesus stated in Matthew 9:36 “And seeing the multitudes, He felt compassion for them, because they were distressed and downcast like sheep without a shepherd.”
