Psalm 118:24 helps us get each day of our lives into perspective. “This is the day which the Lord has made; Let us rejoice and be glad in it.” Each day is a gift from God.
Do you remember grandparents telling how things were back in the “good old days”? I’m old enough to remember my parents talking about things before the turn of the 19th century. Already, my children are telling my grandchildren how it was “way back in the 20th century.”
Life goes on and the clock stops for no one. Memory is a blessing, but too much dwelling on “the good old days” distracts from the tasks that challenge us today.
May the scripture above guide us to become agents of positive change as was the person after whom this wildflower was named.
JOE-PYE WEED Eupatorium maculatus
Joe Pye was a New England Indian who made a difference as a medicine man. He travelled across the region introducing this plant as a cure for typhus fever during the Colonial Days (Sanders). Throughout the South, this plant is frequently called Queen of the Meadow, but because of his services the herb is also called Joe-Pye weed.
This stout early fall-blooming plant may stand as tall as eight feet. The lavendar-pink flowers appear like a massive bonnet (or queen’s crown) at the top of the plant. Each individual head has from four to seven flowers.
The leaves of the Joe-Pye weed are whorled along the stem. Whorled means the leaves branch around the stem at the same spot. On this plant there are between four and seven leaves in each whorl.
The stem is hollow and can be depressed by the simplest squeeze between one’s fingers. Nevertheless, its composition is such that it supports a cluster of flowers that may measure 18 inches across, eight or more feet in the air.
Joe-Pye weed needs moisture, thus it will often be found in ditches along roadsides. When it appears in a meadow, one is assured that the ground is moist in that area.
Have a good day. Remember to join the faithful in worship for “this is the day that the Lord has made.” Rejoice in it.
Orrin Morris is a retired Baptist minister, local artist and art teacher. To purchase a two-volume set of books featuring his wildflower columns, visit The Sketching Pad in Olde Town Conyers, or call 770-929-3697 or text 404-824-3697. Email him at odmsketchingpad@yahoo.com.
