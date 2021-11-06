When identifying today’s wildflower, I discovered there are 489 different entries in the Department of Agriculture Database listed as asters growing in the United States. Of course, the habitats of many of them are in the West and North.
I was overwhelmed by those numbers and thus I have selected Psalms 65:6 for the introduction to this study. “Come and see what God has done, how awesome his works in man’s behalf ” (NIV).
The bushy aster (Aster dumosus), also known as the rice button aster, is a prolific bloomer. It may start blooming as early as August along the roadsides and stream banks where the soil is sandy and moist. Areas of red clay are not a likely habitat.
The plants are heavily branched and spread laterally, though the rather stiff plant may reach 3 feet tall. The leaves along the stem are thin and lance-shaped, 1 to 3 inches long, but the leaves on the branches are about 1/2 inch and so thick as to obscure the branch, as pictured.
Asters are members of the Sunflower Family that includes daisy, Mmarigold, goldenrod, chicory, coreopsis, fleabane, thistle, and so on. Thus, the “petals” are rays with florets in the center. Each floret has five stamens atop the ovary which produce one seed (same as the sunflower).
The tiny bushy aster florets have five short bristles instead of petals. The rays of the bushy aster that I have examined are white, but according to my wildflower reference books they are sometimes pale lavender. The 1/2 to 5/8 inch blooms appear along the full length of the branch, as pictured. The pollen on the stamens is a golden yellow and as the bloom ages it turns brownish.
