AUTUMN SAGE Salvia greggii
Autumn sage is one of eight salvias in Georgia. Three others blue sage, lyre-leaved sage and scarlet sage.
I was introduced to this variety of sage at the botanical garden developed by Perimeter College, Panthersville. It is called Texas red sage by the botanists there. This perennial is native to the U.S. Though primarily found in Texas, it has survived well in our area.
This plant is the size of a shrub, standing 3 to 5 feet tall and as broad. The stems are light green and the branches are opposites as pictured.
The 3-inch leaves are ovate, that is, they are lance-shaped but broader toward the petiole, the leaf’s stem. The leaves are opposites with very short petioles.
The 1-inch blooms are somewhat typical of the other sages, with a trumpet-like throat and a broad drooping lower petal. That lower petal for this sage is broader than that of the other sages and consists of two lobes. The upper part of this petal is arched and colored a deep red. The two lobes are a dark pink, thus creating a vibrancy to the appearance.
There once was a sample growing on the corner of Ga. Highway 20 and Callaway Crossing in Conyers.
