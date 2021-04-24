Fighting weeds in the lawn and garden can seem endless, thus discouraging us from persevering. Psalm 27 urges us to be patient, “Wait on the LORD: be of good courage, and he shall strengthen thine heart . . .” (Psalm 27:14). Wait on the Lord to bless us with the simple but profound beauty of this area of Georgia. There will soon be another 150 or more species of wildflowers that will grace our environment in the next three months.
The wildflower for today is part of a large Lily Family that includes about 24 others within 200 miles of Atlanta such as wild onion, day lily, Solomon’s seal, star-of-Bethlehem, and blazing star.
YELLOW TRILLIUM
Trillium luteum
The yellow trillium is one of the less common varieties in our immediate area. Its favorite habitat is in hardwoods (deciduous trees) on limestone soils; however, it grows well in other soils with ph above 7.0, that is, in rich alkaline soils. As with all trilliums, it has three leaves, three sepals, three petals, six stamens, and one pistil.
The yellow trillium is as unique in appearance as its name implies. Most trilliums are white, deep red, or brownish-maroon. The more popular varieties have three pointed petals that spread laterally, making them easy to see. That is not the case with the yellow trillium. Its petals are thin and erect, and remain so until fertilization is complete. About one-third of the varieties of trillium in this area have upright blooms but are less showy and thus harder to notice.
Another characteristic of trilliums with upright petals is the mottled leaves as illustrated. The yellow trillium has a lighter green hue to its stem than the other varieties with mottled leaves. In fact, a clue that aids the true trillium hunter to identify varieties when the plants are not in bloom is the color of the stem. Those trilliums with deep red, maroon and brown blossoms have very dark greenish-red or brown stems.
The final defining characteristic of the yellow trillium’s flower is its lemon scent. Remember our verse for today, “Wait on the LORD: be of good courage, and he shall strengthen thine heart . . .” This wildflower is one that is worth waiting for.
Psalm 27:14 is significant this week if we neglect to maintain a positive attitude, because we can easily allow the consequences of the COVID pandemic to discourage us.
