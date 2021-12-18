Second Corinthians 4:15 reads, “For all things are for your sakes that the grace which is spreading to more and more people may cause the giving of thanks to abound to the glory of God.”
The phrase “all things” is a great claim and it is true. What is uncertain is how you respond to the nature of this earthly life. As you face adversity may you be able to say, “Thank you, God, for your presence and power in my life.” The truth is, we often grow spiritually more through our walk with the Lord amid difficulties than through times of pleasure and success.
MISTLETOE
Phoradendron serotinum
I suppose at Christmastime my favorite domesticated flower of the season is the Poinsettia and my favorite wildflower is the mistletoe. For those readers who are new to the U.S., sprigs of it are hung over doors for an excuse to “catch a quick kiss” from spouse or a beau. It is to encourage expressions of joy, peace and love.
Mistletoe is a parasitic shrub that requires direct sun on the branch of its host hardwood tree. Thus, by its nature, we are deprived of seeing its blossoms and must resort to “extreme” measures to retrieve it and enjoy its “mystic powers” from its fruit in December.
Mistletoe flowers appear in September and October, but are very tiny, about 1/8 inch wide. Since the plants are usually high in the tree, they are rarely noticed, except with powerful binoculars. The tiny greenish-white balls in the sketch are the fruit that ripens in December, not the pink blossoms referred to in this article.
This parasitic plant grows in bunches from one to three feet wide. They can become so widespread in a single tree that they threaten the life of the host tree. About five years ago, a resident on Ga. Highway 20 just north of Milstead had radical pruning performed on an infested tree by a tree surgeon in order to save the oak that sheltered his house. Gradually, the oak has recovered with a healthy spread of branches.
We do notice mistletoe when the leaves of hardwood trees fall. The clumps of greenery often become the target of shotgun blasts to bring them down as Christmas nears, or how else can you get sprigs with berries to accommodate the lovers’ embrace?
With the cold weather settling over much of the U.S., View compiled a list of reasons you might be feeling the winter blues and how you can combat it. Click for more.
Orrin Morris is a retired Baptist minister, local artist and art teacher. To purchase a two-volume set of books featuring his wildflower columns, visit The Sketching Pad in Olde Town Conyers, or call 770-929-3697 or text 404-824-3697. Email him at odmsketchingpad@yahoo.com.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.