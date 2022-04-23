In the tradition of Hebrew and Christian literature, it was on the third day of creation that God said “Let the earth sprout vegetation, plants yielding seed . . . and it was so. And the earth brought forth vegetation, plants yielding seed after their kind . . . and God saw that it was good” Gen. 1:11-12.
Ponder the statement “and God saw that it was good.” It is from contemplating that phrase that I have learned to study the magnificent assortment of wildflowers our Creator has provided for our pleasure. The plant we examine today is one of those delightful specimens to find.
CAROLINA CRANESBILL
Geranium masculatum
The cranesbill has several names including wild geranium, crowfoot, and alum root. The seed pod is similar to that of the domesticated geranium; that is, the seed develops a long pointed pod that resembles the bill of a crane, as illustrated.
The plant stands from 1 to 2 feet high and the lavender flower is about 1 to 1 1/2 inch diameter. There are five petals and 10 stamens. The leaves are shaped like a hand spread wide. Thus this wildflower could be given the modern term “High Five” since there are five petals and five distinct parts to each leaf.
Native Americans used young leaves of this plant as greens. According to “The Herb Book” by John Lust, every part of the plant contains tannin, which was used as an astringent in medicine.
A tea made of the leaves was used to treat diarrhea, dysentery and bleeding ulcers. The powdered root was used as a coagulant on wounds.
The preferred habitat is woods, thickets and meadows, but some plants have been potted for household display. The cranesbills in Middle Georgia bloom in April and May, but in the North Georgia mountains blossoms can be seen as late as July.
God’s creation included humankind. “By the word of the Lord the heavens were made, And by the breath of His mouth all their host” Psalm 33:6. That creative breath continues today with each new birth, and I have the unique privilege of observing children specially endowed by God with artistic ability. I am amazed by their spirit of creativity, “made in the image of God” Gen.1:27.
Scenes from the Atlanta Hawks' win over the Miami Heat in Game 3 of NBA Playoffs' First Round. Click for more.
Orrin Morris is a retired Baptist minister, local artist and art teacher. To purchase a two-volume set of books featuring his wildflower columns, visit The Sketching Pad in Olde Town Conyers, or call 770-929-3697 or text 404-824-3697. Email him at odmsketchingpad@yahoo.com.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.