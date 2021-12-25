A 15th century German poem became the words of a Christmas hymn over 100 years ago. It is titled, “Lo, How a Rose E’er Blooming,” and the words follow:
“Lo, how a Rose e’er blooming from tender
stem hath sprung!
Of Jesse’s lineage coming, as those of old have sung.
It came, a floweret bright,
amid the cold of winter,
when half spent was the night.
Isaiah ‘twas foretold it, the Rose I have in mind;
with Mary we behold it, the Virgin Mother kind.
To show God’s love aright
she bore to us a Savior,
when half spent was the night.”
CHRISTMAS ROSE Heleborous nigerChristmas rose is a perennial herb of the buttercup family. It is called Christmas rose for two reasons: it blooms in late December and the bloom reminds us of the wild rose.
Christmas rose likes rich, moist soil in partial shade. Thus they grow well in hardwood groves, amid a fern bed or as a border along a shrubbery row.
Christmas rose was originally a native of Europe, but has become adapted to North America. The plant withstands harsh winters and blooms profusely even through snow. (Seymour)
The plant can be propagated two ways, by splitting the root or planting seed. The first is the easiest, but the root stock contains poisonous properties. (Wash your hands thoroughly after handling and keep the stems away from infants.) When plants are raised from seed, no blooms will appear until the third year.
The flower is generally white with waxy petals, tinted with light green and/or purple. The pistilate structure is red-orange and the stamens are yellow-gold. Each bloom lasts many weeks. As the bloom ages and as the weather warms, the blooms turn a medium green, similar to the color of the leaves.
The leaves of the Christmas rose are distinctively shaped, as pictured, and keep a deep green color throughout the year.
The flowers can be cut at any time during the winter and taken indoors. They often last a week if kept away from direct heat such as a fireplace, heat vent or sunny window sill.
Consider using the third verse of our hymn as a prayer this Christmas.
“O Flower, whose fragrance tender with sweetness fill the air,
dispel in glorious splendor the darkness everywhere.
Take a look back at photos from some of the biggest entertainment stories of 2021. Click for more.
Orrin Morris is a retired Baptist minister, local artist and art teacher. To purchase a two-volume set of books featuring his wildflower columns, call 770-929-3697 or text 404-824-3697. Email him at odmsketchingpad@yahoo.com.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.