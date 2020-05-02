“Let the whole earth be filled with His glory. . .” Psalm 72:19. About the time I think I have covered the full range of wildflowers, I find that there are so many more to study. Indeed, God has filled the earth with beauty that reflects His glory.
I began writing about wildflowers in January 1997. I had already identified about 60 different wildflowers within half a mile of my house in northern Rockdale. By June of that year I had discovered so many other species that I knew I’d have no problem completing the year for the weekly newspaper articles.
When Volume 1 and Volume 2 of this publication is combined they feature about 300 wildflowers. Ironically, that number is probably half of all that are present in our area.
GRAY BEARD-TONGUE
Penstemon canescens
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, this wildflower is found in only nine counties of Georgia. Eight of those are clustered in the mountains along the Tennessee and Carolina borders. Rockdale is the other unique host to the gray beard-tongue.
Beard-tongue is a member of the snapdragon family. They can be spotted along the rocky roadsides, passing through a woody area or against a thicket. Some can be found in the shallow soil around our granite outcroppings. There are usually two or three plants together, but don’t expect to see a small patch or a large blanket of beard-tongue.
The stem is 1 to 2 feet tall. At the top is a loose cluster of snapdragon-like flowers about 1 inch long. Those I’ve seen are pinkish with darker violet lines inside the throat (corolla). As the bud opens into a flower, two “lips” form. The upper lobe is two-part and curves upward. The lower lobe is three-part and juts forward. The blooming season ranges from April through July.
The stamens protrude to the front of the “mouth.” They are compact and have the appearance of a tongue. These stamens are quite hairy, explaining why “beard” was added to the name.
The leaves differ depending on location. Those at the base have stalks and measure 1 1/2 inch wide and 3 inches long. The upper leaves are opposites with no stalks and are heart-shaped where they cling to the stem, as illustrated. Finally, note how the stalk (pedicel) of each blossom emerges where the leaf clasps the stem.
Indeed, the whole earth is filled with the glory of God’s creation.
