Happy New Year the community shouts, but the pandmic continues with widespread personal and secondary effects.
Sometimes life feels like a drought, and the weight of our troubles bends us over. Like the wildflower for today that grew only one half as tall as usual during a drought, sometimes we feel half the person we used to be. Jesus reminds us that the Heavenly Father is watching over us, even amid the hard times, and that we can still bloom like the ironweed of that season. “Consider the lilies of the field, how they grow; they toil not, neither do they spin: And yet I say unto you, That even Solomon in all his glory was not arrayed like one of these. Wherefore, if God so clothe the grass of the field, which today is, and tomorrow is cast into the oven, shall he not much more clothe you, O ye of little faith?” (Matthew 6: 28-30).
IRONWEED Vernonia noveboracensisThis deep reddish-purple flower appears in August through October most years in my neighbor’s “swamp” along my driveway. Each bud is a group of 20 or more flowerets. Each floweret is perfect, in that each has a pistil and several stamens surrounded by symmetrically arranged petals. The light pink stamens are longer than the petals, protruding outward and adding to the misty effect of the overall appearance of Ironweed.
Ironweed likes to keep its feet moist, so look for these brilliant maroon blooms in damp places. The sketch doesn’t show the height of these plants, but the blooms occur at the top of tall stalks that in years of normal rainfall may reach 8 feet. The leaves are lance-shaped and alternate up the stem.
Within the upper 2 feet of the hard stem, thin branches (pedicels) holding the blossoms occasionally create an umbrella effect. However, I have rarely seen all the buds open at one time.
Birds of many varieties like the lofty view from the ironweed. Two birds catch my artist’s eye most vividly, the blue bird, and the summer tanager.
Ironweed’s contribution to humankind extends beyond its natural beauty and lofty perches. It had a place in Native American lore. Indians made a flour out of the dried root that was used to stimulate the appetite when taken with milk a half hour or so before meals. (Niering)
As the new year arrives, may we trust God’s generosity that provides for our deepest needs. “Wherefore, if God so clothe the grass of the field, which today is, and tomorrow is cast into the oven, shall he not much more clothe you, O ye of little faith?”
Each year, December 31st and January 1st mark the end of one year and the beginning of a new one, with all the hopes and dreams that go with it. Click for more.
Orrin Morris is a retired Baptist minister, local artist and art teacher. To purchase a two-volume set of books featuring his wildflower columns, visit The Sketching Pad in Olde Town Conyers, or call 770-929-3697 or text 404-824-3697. Email him at odmsketchingpad@yahoo.com.
