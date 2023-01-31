...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE...Portions of north and central Georgia.
* WHEN...Until noon EST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
In April, several years ago, astronomers announced the discovery of a new planet. It is named Gliese 581 and orbits its sun 20 light years away. Of the 200 or so planets outside our Solar system it is the smallest; however, every discovery like this adds to the wonder of the universe.
I remember the awe I felt as a child in a Nebraska winter when the sky was crystal clear. I could see stars twinkling in every direction I turned. My parents taught me Psalm 19:1 “The heavens declare the glory of God; and the firmament showeth his handiwork.” (KJV).
Today, street lights, security lights and flood lights that shine on billboards or a building’s facade block out all but the brightest stars and planets. Few places can be found where an unhindered view of the sky is possible.
The wildflower featured for this article has a common name that is rooted in the universe.
YELLOW STAR-GRASS
Hypoxis hirsuta
The blooms of the yellow star-grass can generally be seen in the spring between March and June, but in cooler climates can bloom into September. They measure about three quarters of an inch wide, with six petals and six erect stamens. A leafless stem rises from the root and has a few branches, the top of which holds the bloom, as pictured.
The leaves are basal, very thin, stiff and hairy, rising to about ten inches high. The plants are rarely found in clusters, but are most often solitary in open woods or meadows.
Yellow star-grass, also called Common Goldstar, is in the Daffodil Family. It produces in two ways: by seeds that mature during the summer; and by a corm, a thick and solid swelling underground from which the stems emerge. A corm is similar to a bulb but is less symmetrical and not soft like a bulb.
Yellow star-grass is native to the U. S. and there is no record of any herbal use.
May this weekend provide time for you to enjoy Psalm 19:1 “The heavens declare the glory of God; and the firmament showeth his handiwork.”
Orrin Morris is a retired Baptist minister, local artist and art teacher. To purchase a two-volume set of books featuring his wildflower columns, visit The Sketching Pad in Olde Town Conyers, or call 770-929-3697 or text 404-824-3697. Email him at odmsketchingpad@yahoo.com.
