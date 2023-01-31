011523Morris.jpg

YELLOW STAR-GRASS Hypoxis hirsuta.

In April, several years ago, astronomers announced the discovery of a new planet. It is named Gliese 581 and orbits its sun 20 light years away. Of the 200 or so planets outside our Solar system it is the smallest; however, every discovery like this adds to the wonder of the universe.

I remember the awe I felt as a child in a Nebraska winter when the sky was crystal clear. I could see stars twinkling in every direction I turned. My parents taught me Psalm 19:1 “The heavens declare the glory of God; and the firmament showeth his handiwork.” (KJV).

Orrin Morris is a retired Baptist minister, local artist and art teacher. To purchase a two-volume set of books featuring his wildflower columns, visit The Sketching Pad in Olde Town Conyers, or call 770-929-3697 or text 404-824-3697. Email him at odmsketchingpad@yahoo.com.

