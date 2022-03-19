By the middle of spring our byways will be alive with thousands of wildflowers and flowering trees and shrubs. The change in weather from winter to spring can be quite sudden. Already there are about 30 different wildflowers in bloom. Before summer arrives, at least 175 wildflowers will have bloomed in this area of Metro Atlanta (see my book “Consider the Lilies, Vol. 1.”)
The words of the Psalmist are a model for the abundance of these beautiful free gifts by the Creator. “Great is the Lord and most worthy of praise; his greatness no one can fathom. One generation commends your works to another; they tell of your mighty acts. They speak of the glorious splendor of your majesty — and I will meditate on your wonderful works. They tell of the power of your awesome works — and I will proclaim your great deeds. They celebrate your abundant goodness and joyfully sing of your righteousness” Psalm 145:3-7 (NIV)
HENBIT Lamium amplexicauleThis wildflower is another bane like chickweed that has become unusually abundant in recent years. Very large blankets of purplish-pink blooms have covered sections of our highways and lawns. In several locations along the roads that I frequent, an entire acre may be covered with henbit.
The henbit is one of the strangest looking plants of our cooler seasons, fall, winter and spring. The stem is a reddish-green and grows to a height of 8 inches.
The upper deep-green leaves are cup-shaped, growing from the stem without any branch. Flowers seem to rise out of the creases in these leaves. The bloom first appears as deep red slits on the upper face of the leaf. The lower leaves are fan-shaped with long thin petioles (leaf stem).
The dark purplish-pink blossom has a hood over a “deep throat” that protects the stamens and pistil. Two “lips” curve downward at the front of the throat, protecting it from rain.
Henbit does not like shade, mulch or thick fallen pine needles. Thus they are found in open fields, gardens, lawns and our roadsides.
May the words of the Psalmist be your model for worship on the Lord’s Day. “Great is the Lord and most worthy of praise; his greatness no one can fathom.” Psalms 143:3
Orrin Morris is a retired Baptist minister, local artist and art teacher. To purchase a two-volume set of books featuring his wildflower columns, visit The Sketching Pad in Olde Town Conyers, or call 770-929-3697 or text 404-824-3697. Email him at odmsketchingpad@yahoo.com.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
