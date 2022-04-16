On the Thursday before Easter many churches celebrate the Last Supper when Jesus said, “A new commandment I give to you, that you love one another, even as I have loved you . . .” (John 13:34).
Every Easter the Church assembles to remember the Crucifixion of Jesus when He took upon Himself the sins of all the peoples of the world. He fulfilled the prophecy of John the Baptist when he said, “Behold, the Lamb of God who takes away the sin of the world!” John 1:29.
Every Sunday thereafter the Church assembles to celebrate the mighty power of God over life and death. Jesus’ resurrection demonstrates how deeply God loves us. It is very humbling to realize that He, the Holy Creator God, provides the complete set of activities required for our salvation. There is absolutely no activity that we can do except to trust in, rely on and follow Him personally.
CROSS VINE
Anisostichus capreolata
This wildflower has a name that is appropriate for this season, cross vine. It is a woody vine that bears red or plum colored trumpet-shaped flowers that heralds the season. The trumpets range from 2 to 3 inches long and 1 1/2 inch across at the mouth. The inside of the bell of the flower is yellow. These flowers attract hummingbirds and butterflies because they produce large quantities of nectar. The leaves are oval-shaped and come in pairs as pictured.
Cross vines are often found in hardwood groves. The vines are very hardy and are known to wind their way to the top of trees standing more than 80 feet tall. The stem is woody with four distinct ridges. The name cross vine may come from the cross-shaped pith of the stem when cut cross-wise.
Cross vine has two methods of attaching itself to trees, shrubs and fences: by rootlets that grow from the vine, or by tendrils found at the end of each leaf.
Native Americans used the leaves to “purify blood” and to treat rheumatism and headaches. The juice from mashed roots was used as a gargle to treat diphtheria.
The hymn “For the Beauty of the Earth” by F. S. Pierpoint has a verse that reminds me of the extent of God’s creation:
Orrin Morris is a retired Baptist minister, local artist and art teacher. To purchase a two-volume set of books featuring his wildflower columns, visit The Sketching Pad in Olde Town Conyers, or call 770-929-3697 or text 404-824-3697. Email him at odmsketchingpad@yahoo.com.
