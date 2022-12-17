HorseNettle.jpg

HORSE NETTLE Solanum carolinense

Midway through His ministry, Jesus told a parable of a farmer who sowed seed in his field. In Matthew 13:4-8 we read, “And when he sowed, some seeds fell by the wayside, and the fowls came and devoured them up: some fell upon stony places, where they had not much earth: and forthwith they sprung up, because they had no deepness of earth: And when the sun was up, they were scorched; and because they had no root, they withered away. And some fell among thorns; and the thorns sprung up, and choked them: But others fell into good ground, and brought forth fruit, some an hundredfold, some sixtyfold, some thirtyfold” (KJV).

His disciples were intrigued by the parable and Jesus explained the nature of the four soils. Since our wildflower for today is very thorny, let us note the explanation in Matthew 13:22, “He also that received seed among the thorns is he that heareth the word; and the cares of this world, and the deceitfulness of riches, choke the word, and he becometh unfruitful.”

Orrin Morris is a retired Baptist minister, local artist and art teacher. To purchase a two-volume set of books featuring his wildflower columns, visit The Sketching Pad in Olde Town Conyers, or call 770-929-3697 or text 404-824-3697. Email him at odmsketchingpad@yahoo.com.

