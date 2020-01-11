Several years ago astronomers announced the discovery of a new planet. It is named Gliese 581 and orbits its sun twenty light years away. Of the two hundred or so planets outside our Solar system it is the smallest; however, every discovery like this adds to the wonder of the universe.
I remember the awe I felt as a child in a Nebraska winter when the sky was crystal clear. I could see stars twinkling in every direction that I turned. My parents taught me Psalm 19:1 “The heavens declare the glory of God; and the firmament showeth his handiwork.” (KJV).
Today, street lights, security lights, and flood lights that shine on billboards or a building’s facade block out all but the brightest stars and planets. Few places can be found where an unhindered view of the sky is possible within an hour’s drive of my house. A clear sight of the sky is worth the search.
The wildflower featured for this article has a common name that is rooted in the universe. However, the word “star” is also rooted in the Biblical story of the birth of Jesus that we celebrated last month.
YELLOW STAR-GRASS
Hypoxis hirsuta
The blooms of the Yellow Star-grass can generally be seen in the spring between March and June, but in cooler climates can bloom into September. They measure about three quarters of an inch wide, with six petals and six erect stamens. A leafless stem rises from the root and has a few branches, the top of which holds the bloom, as pictured.
The leaves are basal, very thin, stiff and hairy, rising to about ten inches high. The plants are rarely found in clusters, but are most often solitary in open woods or meadows.
Yellow Star-grass, also called Common Goldstar, is in the Daffodil Family. It produces in two ways: by seeds that mature during the summer; and by a corm, a thick and solid swelling underground from which the stems emerge. A corm is similar to a bulb but is less symmetrical and not soft like a bulb.
Yellow Star-grass is native to the U. S. and there is no record of any herbal or medicinal use.
