BACHELOR’S-BUTTON Polygala nana

The Bible is very direct in its statements regarding the sovereignty of God. In Deuteronomy 4:39 we read, “Know therefore today, and take it to your heart, that the Lord, He is God in heaven above and on the earth below; there is no other.” May you find comfort in the knowledge of His power and love.

The true meaning of Christmas is the love God expressed in the sending of His son, and for us today is that it continues to be expressed through his faithful followers to all people.

Orrin Morris is a retired Baptist minister, local artist and art teacher. To purchase a two-volume set of books featuring his wildflower columns, visit The Sketching Pad in Olde Town Conyers, or call 770-929-3697 or text 404-824-3697. Email him at odmsketchingpad@yahoo.com.

