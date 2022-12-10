The Bible is very direct in its statements regarding the sovereignty of God. In Deuteronomy 4:39 we read, “Know therefore today, and take it to your heart, that the Lord, He is God in heaven above and on the earth below; there is no other.” May you find comfort in the knowledge of His power and love.
The true meaning of Christmas is the love God expressed in the sending of His son, and for us today is that it continues to be expressed through his faithful followers to all people.
BACHELOR’S-BUTTON
Polygala nana
The blooms of the bachelor’s-button are blue with a slight lavender hint of color in the center. When the flower is dried it turns a deep bluish-green and is a delightful addition to a dried-flower bouquet.
The bright blue blooms occur at the end of grooved stems that rise 12 to 20 inches. Bachelor’s-button is occasionally mistaken for chicory . The color of both wildflowers is similar but the shape of the petals is the key difference. The ends of the chicory petals are nearly square with a very small saw-tooth pattern. The bachelor’s-button has rounded petals with a very pronounced saw-tooth pattern as in the drawing.
The leaves are very narrow and alternate up the stem, as illustrated. The favorite habitat is wet pinelands, but it will thrive wherever there is ample afternoon shade. If you get some bachelor’s-button seed, be prepared to wait two years before blooms will appear because the plant is a biennial.
I repeat, the true meaning of Christmas is the love God expressed in the sending of His son. For us today, it is expressed through his faithful followers that is shown to all people; the rich, the poor; the young, the old; the native, the immigrant; the defender, the refugee.
Orrin Morris is a retired Baptist minister, local artist and art teacher. To purchase a two-volume set of books featuring his wildflower columns, visit The Sketching Pad in Olde Town Conyers, or call 770-929-3697 or text 404-824-3697. Email him at odmsketchingpad@yahoo.com.