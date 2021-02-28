Isaiah 45:3 reads “And I will give thee… hidden riches of secret places, that thou mayest know that I, the Lord, which call thee by thy name, am the God of Israel.” Today we examine a wildflower that does not grow in this immediate area but is present in “secret places” in the mountains of North Georgia. Several readers have commented about seeing it, calling it a spring favorite. I have included it today to cheer us by its beauty as we continue to endure the final weeks of winter’s chill and rain and move toward the heat of summer.
PAINTED TRILLIUM Trillium undulatum
The habitat for this particular trillium is highly acidic moist and rich soil where the summer temperature is relatively cool. Thus the most likely places will be high up in the mountains of North Georgia or in marshy bogs of the Piedmont kept cool by chilly spring water.
The plant grows to about 18 inches. The three-petaled flowers are about 2 to 2 1/2 inches wide. The leaves are about 5 inches long when mature but they are not fully mature when the blooming occurs sometime between April and June.
Do not try to transplant a specimen of this trillium into our area. Our warm summer temperatures are too high for it. Furthermore, this particular trillium seems to be in decline. This is illustrated by the fact that Kentucky has it on their endangered plant list.
Finally, I have chosen the painted trillium for its symbolism as we journey through the season of Lent.
Special religious significance is attached to two shapes in the wildflower kingdom. The most prominent is the four petals that are associated with the post and cross bar of the cross. Two common examples of this include the flowering dogwood in the spring and St. Andrew’s Cross in the fall.
The other shape is the three-petaled flowers, such as the trillium. The three petals symbolize the Trinity, the three ways God relates to us: Father, Son and Holy Spirit. The trillium for today presents added weight because the red on the petals is symbolic of the sacrifice God made for our redemption at Calvary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.