Silent Saturday. Friday was the Crucifixion and Sunday was the Resurrection, but Saturday was silent. The disciples and other believers were huddled together fearful for their life and their family.
A desperate day of fear. Silent Saturday was not the moment to remind them what Jesus spoke in agony while hanging on the cross, “Father, forgive them, for they do not know what they are doing” (Luke 23:34 NIV). However, it is appropriate today to repair the many broken relationships that surround us.
The wildflower for today is appropriate because the color blue is associated with a calming effect.
TRAILING BLUET Houstonia micrantha
Bluets are so tiny that they can be easily overlooked. They come in some variation in color, but they are predominantly blue. Those that grew along my driveway had yellow stamens. The outer part of the petals was baby blue, but closer to the stamens the blue faded into white then into pink down the throat of the trumpet.
These trailing bluets are thinly scattered in some places and in others they form a ground-level blanket through which grass grows. The richer and moister the soil, the thicker the blanket. They measure from 1/4 to 3/8 inch in diameter. That’s why most people never see Bluets, even though they are everywhere underfoot.
Another variety of bluet grows in the thin soil on or near our granite outcrops. This variety has a stem that rises 1 to 5 inches with a single purplish bloom and a reddish-purple center. A third variety is the summer bluet. It blooms a little later, but more significantly, it has light reddish-purple or white petals.
A fourth variety is called Quaker-kladies. Like the summer bluet, each plant has many blooms along multiple stems. The blooms are pale blue with a yellow center. Bluets are plentiful in our area because they are acid loving. Normally they appear from April to June, but I have seen them as early as the first week in March.
